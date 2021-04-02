Florida Vaccine Updates: Sites Closing for Easter Holiday, Push to Vaccinate Farmworkers

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Several sites in South Florida will be closing this weekend for those looking to get a vaccine dose - while a recent survey showed members of a certain political party may be less like to get vaccinated.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Broward Testing and Vaccination Sites to Close Sunday for Easter Holiday

The county will reopen the sites at 8 a.m. Monday after closing for one day. Broward will also turn several testing sites into vaccination sites starting Monday.

For a complete list of locations and their hours, click on this link.

Florida to Get Nearly 820K More Doses Next Week

In time for the opening of eligibility for all adults ages 18 and older Monday, the state will receive its largest number of doses since vaccinations began.

Florida will receive 817,250 total doses, including over 313,000 of the Johnson & Johnson one-time doses according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doses will be distributed between Monday and Wednesday.

Groups Rush to Get Florida Farmworkers Vaccinated

It's a race against time for nonprofits, organizations and officials who are trying to vaccinate thousands of farmworkers who were denied priority access in Florida but now have to travel north to harvest crops in other regions.

Farmworker advocates are asking officials to quickly mobilize to areas such as Homestead and Immokalee and to be more lenient when requiring proof of residency now that the state has lowered the vaccine eligibility age.

They say many farmworkers are in the country illegally and don't have a driver's license or other documents required as an alternative.

Republicans And White Evangelicals Most Likely to Say No to Vaccine: Survey

More vaccine doses are arriving in Florida, as all residents ages 18 and up will be able to get a shot beginning Monday.

Now, the challenge is persuading those who don’t want it - or think they don’t need it - to get the shot. Republicans from the local, state and national level appeared at a Miami vaccination site Thursday to encourage people to get the vaccine.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey of 1,862 adults ending the week of March 22 found that Republicans and white evangelical Christians are the group most likely to say no to getting vaccinated.