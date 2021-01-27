Florida Vaccine Updates: State Getting More Doses for Residents, New Phone Option Launched for Appointments

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

A new option was launched in one South Florida county to allow senior citizens to make their appointments - while Florida's Governor is responding to comments made by the White House regarding how the state is handling their dosage distribution.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Florida to Receive 307,000 First-Dose Vaccines Next Week

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a tweet late Tuesday that Florida will be receiving 307,000 first doses from the federal government next week.

DeSantis says the state's priority is work on vaccinating those 65 and older.

We just learned Florida’s vaccine allocation for next week. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y0t7IaMU8z — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 27, 2021

Miami-Dade County Launches Phone Option for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Miami-Dade County launched a new phone number for making COVID-19 vaccine appointments Tuesday and released a limited number of appointments.

The phone number - 305-614-2014 - began accepting appointments at 2 p.m. Appointments can also be made at miamidade.gov/vaccine. The new number was set up to make it easier for vaccines to be distributed more efficiently to seniors 65 and older, county officials said.

The county is also opening a new vaccine distribution site at Miami Dade College North Campus this week, and will reopen the vaccination site located at Zoo Miami. All county vaccination sites are by appointment only.

DeSantis Clashes With White House Over Florida's COVID Vaccine Supply

The effort to get more COVID-19 vaccines in Florida has DeSantis clashing with President Joe Biden's White House over the number of doses the state is receiving and how they're being administered.

DeSantis has said the flow of vaccines from the federal government has been stagnant and the state needs more to meet the increasing demand from residents. He said the state has been receiving about 266,000 doses per week but has the capacity to administer more.

At a White House briefing Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against DeSantis' comments criticizing the federal government, saying Florida has only administered about half of the vaccines it has been given.

New COVID-19 Vaccine Site Opens at Fort Lauderdale's Snyder Park

Fort Lauderdale's newest COVID-19 vaccination site opened at Snyder Park Tuesday, where officials believe they'll be able to administer more vaccines than the park it's replacing.

The Snyder Park site is replacing Holiday Park, which closed over the weekend.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said about 11,000 vaccinations were given at Holiday Park, but said Snyder Park is a larger site with better traffic flow and can be expanded as supply increases.

‘Paramedic of the Year' Arrested for Theft of COVID Vaccines in Florida

A former "Paramedic of the Year" in Florida is facing charges after authorities say he helped a supervisor steal doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that were meant for firefighters.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrest of 31-year-old Joshua Colon. Judd said Colon had been given three vials of the Moderna vaccine containing 10 doses each to administer to other first responders.

Colon later falsified paperwork and created fake names and even email addresses of firefighters who he claimed he had given the vaccine, Judd said.

