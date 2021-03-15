Florida Vaccine Updates: State Lowers Eligibility Age to 60+, Hialeah Opens New Site

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Across the entire state, a whole new group of residents will get a chance to get their doses of the vaccine starting Monday - while one family used tragedy as a reason they needed to get their shots.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Florida Lowers COVID Vaccine Age Eligibility to 60, Could Go Lower Soon

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that after the state makes people 60 and older eligible for the COVID vaccine on Monday, it will soon lower the age to 55 and then probably open it up to the rest of the population.

The governor said at a news conference last week in Sumterville that the process of vaccinating those between 60 and 64 may go quicker than expected because of the increase in the weekly supply the state is receiving. He said that each 5-year age group adds nearly 2 million people in population eligible for the vaccine.

City of Hialeah to Open New Vaccination Center Monday

The City of Hialeah is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination center Monday.

Mayor Carlos Hernandez said the site, which is located at Bucky Dent Park on 2250 W. 60th Street, will inoculate 200 people daily for 60 days.

The site will be open to front-line workers, firefighters, police, education workers and health care workers. In order to be vaccinated, workers must present their ID and workplace credentials.

The site is first-come first serve and only first-time shots will be provided.

500 Seniors, Teachers, First Responders to Receive Covid Vaccines in North Lauderdale

Chen Senior Medical Center will be administering 500 pre-scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations Sunday, as part of a strategic and multifaceted alliance with the Florida Department of Health to significantly better protect thousands of seniors in underserved neighborhoods from the coronavirus pandemic.

The mass-vaccination event is set to run Saturday, March 13 through Sunday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6037 Kimberly Boulevard in North Lauderdale.

Children Get Vaccinated on the Same Day They Buried Father Who Died of COVID-19

A group of siblings waited in line at a mobile vaccination center in NW Miami-Dade Saturday. Their father’s death from COVID-19 compelled them to get the shot.

The adult children of Edmund Rigby came straight to Olinda Park after his burial, where a small mobile vaccination site began running Saturday morning. Organizers say the first mobile vaccination clinic in South Florida had 500 COVID-19 vaccines available.

