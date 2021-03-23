Florida Vaccine Updates: State Reverses Plan on First Doses at FEMA Sites

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

The start of the work week came with a slight change in plans from the state on how those seeking their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can get them at one site in Miami-Dade County later this week.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

FEMA Sites in Florida to Continue Administering First Dose Vaccinations

The four federally supported sites across Florida - including one in Miami - will be able to administer 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day from March 24th to April 7th.

The Florida Department of Health released a statement saying, "After evaluating current vaccine supply, the state determined that previously unused first doses from federal sites could be redistributed." These sites will only offer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine April 7th to the 14th.

FEMA Sites Begin Administering Vaccines to Florida Residents Ages 50 and Older

As of Monday, FEMA supported sites will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to Florida residents ages 50 and older.

Anyone that meets the age criteria may go to a FEMA supported site with a valid government-issued ID and receive the first dose of the COVID vaccine without an appointment.

For a complete list of vaccine locations, click on this link.