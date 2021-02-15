Florida Vaccine Updates: State Vaccination Sites Remaining Open on Presidents' Day

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Those looking to get their vaccine dosages at specific locations will still be able to get them Monday - even with the day being recognized as a federal holiday.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

State-Supported Testing and Vaccine Sites Remaining Open Monday

While Monday is President's Day, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said that all sites run by the state would remain open for testing and vaccination distribution.

Vaccination sites include both Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Little Havana.

Publix to Expand Sign-Ups for Vaccine Doses Monday

The supermarket will now have sign-ups for the vaccine on Mondays as well as Wednesday and Fridays starting February 15th. Residents can go to Publix.com/covid-vaccine for more information and to sign up.

The state has expanded their partnership with Publix to nearly 600 stores in 41 counties across the state - including Palm Beach County and two locations in Monroe - but have not announced doses at stores in Miami-Dade or Broward.

Over 400 Vaccine Appointments Offered to Ineligible Patients by Mistake in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County offered more than 400 vaccination appointments to people ineligible for the shot, adding to the frustration many South Floridians have felt as they struggle to secure a dose.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the vendor which handles vaccine appointments, Nomi Health, was to blame for the mishap.

A statement from Nomi Health's CEO and co-founder Mark Newman said that "email invitations to schedule a vaccine were sent in error to 432 people who do not yet meet the CDC's criteria for vaccination. Given the number of people patiently waiting their turn, we apologize."

