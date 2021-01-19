Florida Vaccine Updates: Supplies Dwindle in Miami-Dade, Over 8K New Cases Reported

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

While Miami-Dade County has the most number of cases in the state, it is seeing its number of vaccine supplies go down - while cities across South Florida didn't let the pandemic keep them from honoring a civil rights icon on Monday.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Vaccine Supplies Dwindle at Miami-Dade County Sites

Florida is not sending Miami-Dade County any doses this week for first-time vaccinations, so — unless the state‘s plans change — the county will no longer be offering shots at Tropical Park and Zoo Miami for the rest of the week.

The cuts do not affect state-run sites at Hard Rock Stadium or one expected to open later this week at Marlins Park.

A spokesman for the state health department has not responded to a question about why Gov. Ron DeSantis cut off supply to county-run sites in the state’s hardest hit county, while the state continues to get about a quarter million doses a week for the last month.

Florida Adds 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 137 More Virus-Related Deaths Monday

Florida added 8,002 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by 137.

The new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to1,579,281 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

After dropping below 9% Saturday, the positivity rate for new cases was up to 9.19% Monday.

Despite Pandemic, South Florida Finds Ways to Honor MLK's Legacy

The pandemic changed the way people honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this year. However, many say what remained the same was their reason for celebrating and helping others.

Pandemic or not, the community told NBC 6 this day is special for so many reasons.

Dozens of floats and cars traveled through Miramar, with families watching nearby. In Miami Gardens, a group of volunteers used this as a day of service, delivering PPE care packages to families.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.