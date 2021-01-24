Florida Vaccine Updates: Teachers Among Group Getting Doses, Jackson Health Appointments Filled in Minutes

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

The weekend saw everyone from school employees in one South Florida to veterans in both counties getting their vaccines while another group of appointments fill up not long after opening up.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Jackson Health System Fills Up Latest Round of Vaccine Appointments

Saturday morning, the Miami based system announced it was opening a limited number of appointment on their website. Less than an hour after that announcement and not long after opening the site, the spots were filled.

Broward Schools, Miami-Dade Veterans Among Groups Getting Vaccines

Several different organizations gave out vaccines Saturday across South Florida. Employees of the Broward County Public Schools who filled out the registration form got their doses while veterans got a chance to get their doses at two different locations.

In Miami-Dade, those who are patients at the Bruce Carter, Flagler Street and Homestead facilities got their vaccine at the Brice W. Carter VA Center in Miami while those who use the William Kling, Hollywood, Pembroke Pines and Deerfield facilities in Broward got their vaccines at the William Kling VA Center in Tamarac.

In Opa-locka, seniors 65 and over who made an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Helen Miller Community Center got them on Saturday.

Florida Reports 12,311 New COVID-19 Cases, 156 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Saturday

Florida registered more than 12,300 new coronavirus cases Saturday, while the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 150.

The 12,311 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,639,914 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state dropped to 6.54% in Saturday's report, a large jump down from Friday's to 12.37% rate.

A Promising COVID-19 Treatment Is Going Unused – and Doctors Want Patients to Be Aware

For the last several weeks, when and where you can get the vaccine has been the focus for many.

However, for the thousands still testing positive for COVID-19 each day, news of a seemingly promising treatment has been somewhat overshadowed.

Since early December, Memorial Hospital Pembroke has been offering monoclonal antibody treatments to patients who qualify under the Emergency Use Authorization. It’s the same treatment former President Donald Trump received in October.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.