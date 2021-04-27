Florida Vaccine Updates: Turnout Low as Johnson & Johnson Makes Its Return

At the FEMA site located in Miami-Dade County, turnout was lower than expected for the return of one vaccine following nearly two weeks of questions about it safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Turnout Low as Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Returns in Florida

Turnout was so low for the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine at a central Florida FEMA-run site Sunday that about 90% of the daily supply went unused following a 11-day pause, health officials said.

A similar story played out at Miami Dade College in South Florida, where 127 Johnson & Johnson doses were administered as of Sunday afternoon, compared to roughly 300 Pfizer vaccines.

Late Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the pause, which began after 15 women, out of nearly 8 million people who received the vaccine, developed blood clots.

Pompano Beach Opens Second Vaccination Site

The city will expand its efforts and offer Pfizer vaccine doses at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center, located at 520 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard starting Monday.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. No appointment is needed and the vaccines will be given on a first come, first serve basis. As a result, the site at the Moore Community Center will be closing Monday.

Miami Gardens Opens Walk-Up Vaccination Site

The site is located at the Brentwood Pool (18880 NW 28th Place) and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No appointment is required and all Florida residents are eligible. No word was released on how long the site would remain open.

Click here for a list of vaccination sites in Miami-Dade and Broward counties