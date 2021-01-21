Florida Vaccine Updates: U.S. Surgeon General on Vaccine Wait; State Passes 1 Million 1st Dose Vaccinations

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One of the largest sites for vaccines in Miami-Dade will be adding a new requirement to get one - while Publix Supermarkets are now one step closer to providing the vaccine in all South Florida counties.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Fla. Surgeon General on Vaccine Wait: ‘We Will Get to You'

Florida’s surgeon general says states like Florida with high numbers of seniors should be given higher priority in the allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. Scott Rivkees sought to reassure Floridians that their turn will come for the life-saving vaccine, which has been in short supply since being rolled out last month.

Miami-Dade Public Schools to Begin Vaccinating Employees

Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees ages 65 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend due to a partnership between the district and Jackson Health System.

Vaccines will be administered Saturday, Jan. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 24 at three of Jackson’s vaccination sites. Part-time personnel are also qualified to get vaccinated.

Florida Surpasses 1 Million 1st Dose Vaccinations

Florida surpassed 1 million first dose COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,011,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just over 111,000 have received the second booster shot.

City of Miami, Miami-Dade County Launch Mobile COVID Vaccination Programs for Seniors

The City of Miami and Miami-Dade County have launched mobile COVID-19 vaccination programs to reach seniors, especially those living in public housing.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava discussed the launch of the program at Senior Campus in Little Havana Wednesday morning.

The site is the largest public housing facility for seniors in the county, with nearly 1,000 living there. Levine Cava said appointments had already been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, and said there's great demand but it's outpacing the supply.

Jackson Health System Now Requiring Proof of Residency for COVID Vaccine

In an effort to deter vaccine tourism, Jackson Health System added proof of residency to their COVID-19 vaccine requirement if the person does not have valid U.S. identification.

Jackson Health is requiring everyone to bring a U.S. government photo ID with their date of birth. If their ID is issued by a foreign government, the patient has to bring two documents that prove they reside in the United States, such as a utility bill, lease, or property tax statement.

Vaccination is only available at this time to those who live in the United States. Click here for an FAQ and proof of residency info. The hospital briefly opened up appointments on Wednesday morning.

Some were shocked and frustrated to find out Baptist Health suspended first-dose vaccinations for the time being.

Baptist Health South Florida Suspends First-Dose Vaccinations

Due to COVID-19 vaccine supply constraints, Baptist Health South Florida announced it will be suspending all first-dose appointments. Those who have an appointment for a second dose will not be affected.

Appointments made on Jan. 20 and all later dates have been canceled. The health care organization said it won't be taking any new appointments

Miami Opens Vaccination Site at Marlins Park

A state-run vaccination site for seniors is opening at Marlins Park, Mayor Francis Suarez said Tuesday.

The site will administer 1,000 doses daily. People 65 and older can call 1-888-499-0840 for an appointment. The number for those who are visually impaired is 1-888-256-8918. The line will normally be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

There is no residency requirement at this site.

Florida Expanding Publix COVID Vaccine Locations to Palm Beach, Monroe Counties

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday the expansion of the state's vaccination program with Publix to two South Florida counties.

DeSantis said all 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County, along with two locations in Monroe County, in Islamorada and Key West, would begin giving the vaccine to residents ages 65 years and older.

Residents can begin making reservations Wednesday with the first doses being distributed on Thursday.

Same Day COVID Testing Sites Opening at Miami International Mall, Coral Square

New same day COVID-19 testing sites are opening at three South Florida malls, including Miami International Mall and Coral Square in Coral Springs.

Simon Property Group is teaming with QuestCap to open the testing sites with same day testing results.

In addition to Miami International Mall and Coral Square, a testing site will also be opening at Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace.

Florida Leads US In UK Variant Because State Labs Look For It

Almost a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the United States, a variant from Great Britain is making its presence known in a big way.

Nationwide, 122 cases of it have been detected in 20 states, with Florida's 46 cases leading the way, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But there’s a good reason for that, said Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease expert with Florid International University.

"The fact that we're finding it in Florida is because we’re looking for it in Florida. It's really 'seek it and ye shall find,'" she said.

