Florida Vaccine Updates: Vaccine Appointments Filled in Minutes, Florida Visitors Getting Vaccinated

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Across Broward and Miami-Dade counties, sites are opening up for more residents to make appointments - but just as soon as they become available, spots are filled and plenty of residents are growing concerned about how the vaccine is being distributed.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Dept. of Health in Miami-Dade Says Covid Vaccine Appointments Quickly Fill Up

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County released a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday that filled up minutes after they were available.

The reservations, for seniors ages 65 and older by appointment only, were made available at 4 p.m. Friday through the county's scheduling tool. All slots were filled within about 30 minutes, officials said.

The vaccine being offered requires a second dose, and at the time of vaccination, individuals will receive information regarding the second dose.

Florida Adds Nearly 20,000 New COVID-19 Cases for Second Day in a Row Friday

A day after setting its single-day record for COVID-19 cases, Florida once again reported nearly 20,000 infections on Friday.

The 19,530 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,449,252 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. The large number of cases fell just below the single-day case record, which was set Thursday when 19,816 cases were reported.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 11.46% in Friday's department of health report, a slight drop from Thursday's 11.60% rate.

Biden Plans to Release More Vaccine Doses in Break From Trump Admin. Policy

President-elect Joe Biden plans to release more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines once he takes office, breaking from the Trump administration's policy of holding reserve doses to ensure there's enough for second shots and to account for manufacturing issues.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots 21 days apart and the Moderna vaccine requires two shots 28 days apart. Officials from President Donald Trump's vaccine program Operation Warp Speed have withheld half of the available doses to ensure they can administer second doses in a timely fashion.

Some public health specialists have advocated for releasing all available doses, because there's some evidence of protection against COVID-19 after just the first dose and it's likely that manufacturers will be able to meet the demand for second doses.

NBC 6 Investigation: Florida Visitors Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

In a recent Instagram story, Argentinian television personality Yanina Latorre is seen celebrating that her mother was going to be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine while on vacation in South Florida.

She explained to her 1.5 million followers how a friend helped her mom – who meets the state’s 65 and older age requirement – make the appointment. The website for the Florida Department of Health does not list a residency requirement for the vaccine. But Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says residents should be the priority.

NBC 6 reached out to the state health department and the governor’s office but did not immediately receive a response. Earlier in the week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he does not have an issue with seasonal residents getting vaccinated in Florida, but added he is discouraging tourists from doing the same.