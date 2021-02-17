Florida Vaccine Updates: Weather Impacting Dosage Arrivals, EMTs to Administer Vaccines

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Residents across the state will now get another option when it comes to getting their doses - but the recent wicked weather across the country may affect those doses getting to the Sunshine State.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Weather Impacting Shipment of Vaccines to Florida; Publix Cancels Vaccine Scheduling

Bad weather throughout the United States was impacting the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

DeSantis said the state was working to ensure the vaccine doses were distributed as efficiently as possible when they arrive.

Meanwhile, the supermarket giant said it was canceling the event due to "weather-related issues preventing government delivery of allotted COVID-19 vaccine", adding appointments already scheduled would not be impacted.

State to Allow EMTs to Administer Vaccine

The Florida Department of Health issued an emergency order Tuesday to allow certified EMTs to administer the vaccine.

The Department has issued an Emergency Rule making it possible for certified EMTs to administer COVID-19 vaccine. This will expand Florida’s ability to administer the vaccine as quickly as possible. More: https://t.co/TWbLXnVsZM — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) February 16, 2021

South Florida Doctor Speaks Out About COVID-19 Racial Disparities

A South Florida doctor said the country needs to do more to vaccinate people of color.

Dr. Bernard Ashby, a vascular cardiologist, said Black people are not getting their fair share of the COVID-19 vaccine.

NBC News reports Black Americans have received the vaccine at dramatically lower rates than white Americans.

