Florida

Florida vehicle thief returns stolen ashes of owner's mom, but keeps custom car

Not only did the car have Carter's late mother's name on it, it also had her ashes in a cup holder. Lorena Leonard had passed away in 2019

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida man who had his car stolen from his driveway in the middle of the night was shocked to find the thief later returned his mother's ashes that were inside.

Larry Carter Jr. said someone stole his 2023 limited edition Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak from his Winter Haven home recently, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

The day after the car disappeared, Carter noticed something hanging out of his mailbox and found the ashes had been returned, but not the car.

Carter is still holding out hope that he'll get his custom car back, but said he's relieved to be reunited with his mother's ashes.

"Good thing they did brought it back because that car was special for her. So, without having her ashes, I felt like I’m a failure," Carter told WFLA.

This article tagged under:

Florida
