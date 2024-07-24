Florida will add random numbers to driver licenses and identification cards for safety reasons

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will start implementing regulations on July 31 that require that identifying numbers provided on a driver's license or identification card have at least four randomly generated numbers on them.

Even though these changes are happening, the format of the license will remain the same.

This new system will be used to improve the safety of individuals' identities.

This new system will take effect when people renew or replace their license or identification cards in person or online.

