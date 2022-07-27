Florida Will Include Gun Safety Tips With Weapons Licenses

Florida will begin adding gun storage safety tips when it mails concealed weapons licenses to its residents, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said at a news conference Wednesday.

It will encourage people to keep their guns locked, unloaded and stored in a separate place than ammunition, among other tips.

The goal of the initiative is to prevent accidental shootings and to keep guns out of the hands of children, said Fried, who is a gun owner.

“We believe in increasing education about these simple safety measures will help save lives,” said Fried, a Democrat whose department oversees concealed weapons licensing.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Democratic state Rep. Dan Daley said the Republican-dominated Legislature has failed to take up gun safety measures.

“Nobody's coming for your guns. I think we just want to be safe and take a step in the right direction," said Daley, who is also a gun owner.