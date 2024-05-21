Florida to launch pregnancy and parenting resource website

Florida families are set to have more resources when it comes to pregnancy and parenting, thanks to a new website that will launch by 2025.

This is due to a law, HB-415, set to take effect on July 1, 2024.

The website will be primarily run by the Florida Department of Health, in collaboration with the Department of Children and Families and the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Available resources will reportedly include educational materials on pregnancy and parenting, educational and mentorship programs for fathers, financial assistance and adoption services.

The bill was sponsored by State Representative Berny Jacques, but several lawmakers expressed concerns earlier this year.

During a March Senate session, State Senator Lauren Book questioned whether there will be a "full picture of families' options" when it comes to pregnancy.

“I’m confident the resources that the state provides to families and makes available will be accessible through this website," State Senator Erin Grall replied.

Amendments to include abortion were dismissed since abortions are tax-supported in Florida; however, information about crisis pregnancy centers will reportedly be included, as well as other state-funded services.

State Senator Tina Polsky questioned why a new website was necessary, arguing that the Florida Department of Health's website already has information.

“It is a very difficult to use website,” Senator Grall responded. “It is not up-to-date with all of the programs that we currently provide.”

The law includes over $466,000 for a third party to develop this new website.