Florida Will No Longer Release Daily COVID-19 Numbers, Moves to Weekly Reports

The Florida Department of Health will no longer release daily reports of COVID-19 cases and other data and will instead publish the information weekly.

The change went into effect immediately Friday. You can view the weekly report here.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Weesam Khoury, a Department of Health spokesperson, cited Florida's increasing vaccination and decreasing new case positivity rates.

"More than 10.3 million Floridians have been vaccinated – accounting for more than half of Florida’s eligible population. Eighty-five percent of Florida’s seniors are vaccinated," Khoury said in an email. "Florida’s case positivity has been below 5% for more than three weeks. Cases in seniors ages 65 and older are the lowest since early in the pandemic.

"Infections and disease control is a core function of the Florida Department of Health. The department will continue to adapt and respond to COVID-19 to protect public health statewide."

On Friday, the department released a 9-page report on data for the week of May 28 to June 3. The data includes only Florida residents and includes vaccination numbers.