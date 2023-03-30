‘Florida Will Not Assist in An Extradition Request': Local Politicians React to Trump Indictment

Former President Donald Trump's historic indictment over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels sparked reactions from lawmakers on both aisles.

A Manhattan grand jury on Thursday indicted Trump on charges involving payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, his lawyers confirmed. It's the first criminal case ever brought against a former U.S. president.

Here's what local politicians have to say about the indictment. This story will be updated as more reactions roll in.

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's exploring running for the GOP nomination for president, said on Twitter that his state will not assist in an extradition request for Trump.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head,” he added. “It is un-American.”

The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2023

Sen. Rick Scott (R)

Sen Rick Scott tweeted support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's efforts to investigate Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

"... Our legal system has been completely upended by a Soros-funded district attorney who is targeting a political opponent while letting violent criminals run rampant across NYC," Scott tweeted.

First, our media was overrun by the left, then our government was weaponized by the Democrats, and now our legal system has been completely upended by a Soros-funded district attorney who is targeting a political opponent while letting violent criminals run rampant across NYC.… — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 30, 2023

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D)

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who represents a section of Broward County, called the indictment "a terrible moment for the country."

"But no one is above the law," he added.

This is not a moment to celebrate. This is a terrible moment for the country. But no one is above the law. Those lock her up chants that people were chanting like hyenas in a stadium around the country were never funny, perhaps they now understand why. https://t.co/MQVynvTDmB — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) March 30, 2023

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D)

"Praise God," Rep. Frederica Wilson, who represents parts of Miami-Dade and Broward, said before echoing that no one is above the law.

Praise God. No one is above the law! pic.twitter.com/zL7qFZzUWJ — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) March 30, 2023

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D)

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of southern Broward County said in a tweet to trust the judicial process.

One reason America stands as a beacon of democracy is the foundational principle that no one - even a former president - is above the law. In this moment Americans must trust the judicial process, and avoid partisan rancor or interfering in the peaceful administration of justice. — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) March 31, 2023

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R)

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, whose district is made up of cities such as Doral, Miami Lakes and Hialeah, called the indictment "dangerous, shameless" and a "politically-motivated attack."

(2/2) Silencing, threatening, and arresting opposition candidates is common in authoritarian dictatorships but something we must never tolerate in the United States of America. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 30, 2023

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R)

Without explicitly mentioning the indictment, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, who represents the Keys and parts of Miami-Dade, said the case "is a farce and a total sham."

🚨We're all seeing the recent reporting in the media.



The case is a farce and a total sham. — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 30, 2023

Rep. Lois Frankel (D)

Rep. Lois Frankel, who represents Palm Beach County, said no one is above the law.

No one is above the law in our country, and that includes the former President of the United States.



People should be patient and peaceful as the judicial process moves forward. — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) March 30, 2023

Rep. Brian Mast (R)

"Complete and utter bulls***," tweeted Rep. Brian Mast, who represents a portion of Palm Beach County.