‘Florida Will Not Assist in An Extradition Request': Local Politicians React to Trump Indictment

Former President Donald Trump's historic indictment over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels sparked reactions from lawmakers on both aisles.
A Manhattan grand jury on Thursday indicted Trump on charges involving payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, his lawyers confirmed. It's the first criminal case ever brought against a former U.S. president.
Here's what local politicians have to say about the indictment. This story will be updated as more reactions roll in.
TRUMP INDICTMENT
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's exploring running for the GOP nomination for president, said on Twitter that his state will not assist in an extradition request for Trump.
“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head,” he added. “It is un-American.”
Sen. Rick Scott (R)
Sen Rick Scott tweeted support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's efforts to investigate Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
"... Our legal system has been completely upended by a Soros-funded district attorney who is targeting a political opponent while letting violent criminals run rampant across NYC," Scott tweeted.
Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D)
Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who represents a section of Broward County, called the indictment "a terrible moment for the country."
"But no one is above the law," he added.
Rep. Frederica Wilson (D)
"Praise God," Rep. Frederica Wilson, who represents parts of Miami-Dade and Broward, said before echoing that no one is above the law.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D)
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of southern Broward County said in a tweet to trust the judicial process.
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R)
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, whose district is made up of cities such as Doral, Miami Lakes and Hialeah, called the indictment "dangerous, shameless" and a "politically-motivated attack."
Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R)
Without explicitly mentioning the indictment, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, who represents the Keys and parts of Miami-Dade, said the case "is a farce and a total sham."
Rep. Lois Frankel (D)
Rep. Lois Frankel, who represents Palm Beach County, said no one is above the law.
Rep. Brian Mast (R)
"Complete and utter bulls***," tweeted Rep. Brian Mast, who represents a portion of Palm Beach County.