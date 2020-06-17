Florida Woman, 15 Friends Test Positive for Coronavirus After Dinner at Restaurant

A Florida healthcare worker and 15 of her friends tested positive for coronavirus after having dinner at a Jacksonville restaurant.

Erika Crisp said that after being stuck inside for months during the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her friends decided to have dinner at an Irish pub on June 6, WFLA reported.

Crisp said she became sick after the night out, and she and her friends all later tested positive for the virus.

"I should have known better. I should have been more cautious. But alas, it is what it is," Crisp wrote on Facebook. "I have it, my friends have it, we can give you that info & you can do with it what you will. I encourage everyone to be considerate of others."

Seven employees of the restaurant also tested positive for COVID-19, and the general manager shut down voluntarily for deep cleaning last weekend.