Florida Woman Accused of Voting in Two States in Several Elections: Authorities

A Florida woman was arrested Friday for allegedly casting ballots in two states for multiple elections, authorities said.

Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, is accused of voting in Alaska and Florida for elections from 2014 to 2020, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Investigators found Leslie cast votes via absentee ballot for Alaska and submitted her votes for Florida early and in person in Palm Beach County for the 2020 federal and state primary elections.

Leslie, a physician assistant at a senior care facility in Loxahatchee, told investigators that her career required extensive travel between multiple states.

"The Florida Department of State, Office of Election Crimes and Security is grateful for our partnership with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement," Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said in a statement. "This arrest is yet another confirmation to every eligible Florida voter that the Department of State and FDLE are working together to ensure the integrity of their vote and Florida’s elections process."

Leslie faces two faces of casting more than one ballot in an election, both of which are third-degree felonies, authorities said.

She was booked into Palm Beach County Jail on a $1,000 bond. Attorney information was not available.