Florida woman allegedly held teens at gunpoint, said she'd ‘blow their heads off'

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly held teens at gunpoint and threatened to "blow their heads off" after she found them fishing near her yard, authorities said.

Donna Elkins, 59, was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment, Brevard County jail records showed.

Elkins, of Melbourne, had called 911 after she found the boys, ages 13 and 15, fishing in what she thought was her backyard, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC affiliate WESH.

Photos and videos taken by one of the boys showed a woman, who authorities said was Elkins, holding what appears to be a rifle as she yelled at the boys.

"If someone goes in your backyard you can blow their f---ing heads off," the woman said in the video. "I have a right to protect my property and my house."

"Yes ma'am," the boys are heard responding

"So you ain't coming back, ever," she said.

Elkins told deputies she confronted the boys with a pellet gun in an attempt to scare them, and her husband came out about five minutes later to disarm her, the report said.

Deputies found a pellet gun when they responded, the report said.

"We turned around, and she was holding a rifle and was telling us she was going to blow our heads off," the 15-year-old, Brayden told WESH in a phone interview. "She was making us get down on the ground and saying, 'What makes you think you can come on my property?' And she was saying that if we did come on her property, she could blow our brains out."

Family members said the teens weren't even on the woman's property while they were fishing.

Elkins was booked into jail and released the next day on bond, records showed.