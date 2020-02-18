Only in Florida

Florida Woman Allegedly Runs Over Boyfriend With Golf Cart After Argument: Police

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Melony Giese-Michalski on a charge of aggravated battery after the victim was found with what looked like a dislocated shoulder

A day of alleged bar-hopping in Southwest Florida led one woman behind bars and her boyfriend in the hospital after being run over – by a golf cart.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place in Lee County, where the couple had gotten into a fight late Saturday night at a saloon on an island off the coast of Fort Myers.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Melony Giese-Michalski on a charge of aggravated battery after the victim was found with what looked like a dislocated shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to be okay.

Giese-Michalski told deputies she didn’t know what happened while the victim said this was not their first domestic problem and he intends to press charges.

