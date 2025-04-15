Florida woman arrested after striking estranged husband's girlfriend with car

A Polk County woman was arrested after being accused of running over her estranged husband's new girlfriend, deputies said.

Christdon Reese, 41, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, violation of probation and trespassing.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, the victim and Reese's estranged husband were walking out of a Circle K and were heading to a friend's house when Reese was seen driving past them.

Deputies said surveillance video from the gas station showed Reese making a U-turn after she entered the parking lot of a Family Dollar store and then started accelerating toward the pair.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Once her estranged husband saw Reese heading toward them, he told the victim to run, deputies said.

“She was running from the car at first and then the white car caught up to her and just she fell down and the car ran right over her,” said Shawn Holley, the friend who the couple was visiting.

While the victim ran down a driveway, Reese continued to follow her, struck her with her vehicle and then fled the scene.

After being struck, the victim was transported to a local hospital. She suffered two spinal fractures but is expected to be OK.

“Here’s one thing I know for sure. The boyfriend can date all the girls he wants to right now,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "'Cause she’s locked up in jail and can’t get to a car to run over anybody.”

According to records, Reese was previously on probation for a 2023 retail theft in Osceola County.