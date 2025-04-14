Florida

Florida woman bought and sold human bones on Facebook: Police

Kymberlee Schopper, 52, was charged with trading in human tissue, which is a second-degree felony

By NBC6

A business owner is Volusia County was arrested on Thursday after being accused of selling and buying human bones on Facebook, police said.

Kymberlee Schopper, 52, was charged with trading in human tissue, which is a second-degree felony.

Schopper on Friday was released on a $7,500 bond.

According to Orange City Police, detectives have been investigating Schopper since 2023 after receiving a tip that her store, Wicked Wonderland, was advertising human bones that were for sale.

During their investigation, officers found the following remains for sale on the store's website:

  • two human skull fragments: $90
  • human clavicle and scapula: $90
  • human rib: $35
  • human vertebra: $35
  • partial human skull: $600

As their investigation continued, officers spoke to the co-owner of the business who told them they were selling human bones and didn't know that it was illegal.

Schopper, police said, claimed the bones were educational models.

To know for certain if the bones were human, OCPD submitted the bones to the medical examiner's officer in Daytona Beach for testing.

The bones were also analyzed by Dr. Jonathan D. Bethard, of the Forensic Anthropology and Bioarcheology Laboratory at the University of South Florida campus in Tampa

Following the tests, a report said the fragments came from two different people. The tests also revealed one was possibly of archaeological origin and the other anatomical.

When Schopper was questioned again by police, she continued to claim the bones were educational models and that she spoke with members of the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

