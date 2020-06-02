Florida

Florida Woman Discovers Alligators Fighting by Her Home

Getty Images

Florida, Gainesville, Alligator close up. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A woman in route to get her morning coffee was jolted awake with pounding on her front door she later discovered to be two alligators fighting in front of her home in Florida.

The video of the surprising encounter in Fort Myers was posted on Facebook last week by Susan Geshel. When she first saw the reptiles before 7 a.m., Geshel told The Fort Myers News-Press that one of the alligators had his snout pinned on her door while the other was stationed at a distance with its snout wide open.

The video then shows Geshel calling her husband in surprise as one of the alligators clamped its jaws on the other’s body and pushed it to the wall as it moved away from the house.

6:45 AM today We heard a loud pounding ON our front door 😬 Two huge alligators are fighting !

Posted by Susan Geshel on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

“They made a mess on the front door,” Geshel, who has never seen alligators on her property in Fort Myers, said. After about 20 minutes by her house, one of the alligators walked across the street to a neighbor’s home while the other disappeared from the area and could have gone to a nearby pond, she added.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Spokeswoman Melody Kilborn said the fighting alligators were reacting to being in a confined space.

Local

Broward County 1 hour ago

2 Broward Sheriff’s Deputies Reassigned Over Social Media Posts

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Coronavirus Concerns Amid Protests, New Complaints About Unemployment Website

The reptiles, who Kilborn said are most visible when the weather is warm, also tend to mate during May and June, according to the wildlife agency.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Floridaall about animalsalligators
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us