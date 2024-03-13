Florida woman found dead inside cruise cabin; man arrested

A Florida man was arrested Monday after a 27-year-old woman was found dead inside her cabin on a cruise en route to the Bahamas.

The incident happened on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise that departed Palm Beach on Sunday for a two-night sailing to Freeport, cruise officials said.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police, officers responded to the cruise at around 5:30 p.m. after cruise employees contacted them about an unresponsive female passenger.

Medical staff performed CPR, but she was declared dead, police said.

"Our medical staff immediately provided support and assistance to the traveling companion of the deceased guest. The traveling companion reported the death, which reportedly occurred overnight," Margaritaville at Sea officials said in a statement. "All appropriate authorities were notified, including the FBI, as is standard procedure regarding such events within the cruise industry. We are fully cooperating with the FBI and its investigation."

During the investigation, officers confiscated suspected cocaine and arrested a 32-year-old man. Officials did not disclose what charges he would face.

Police have not released the identities of any of the people involved. The deceased woman was also from Florida.

The cause of her death is under investigation.