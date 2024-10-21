Florida woman impacted by ‘cruel' abortion ban speaks out in support of Amendment 4

Deborah, who asked not to reveal her last name, shared her heartbreaking story with NBC6, hoping it would lead people to vote yes on Amendment 4.

"We know firsthand that this abortion ban is torture," Deborah said after she and her husband couldn't end a difficult pregnancy.

Deborah says Florida's abortion law forced her to carry on with a pregnancy at 23 weeks when doctors told her that her baby had a health condition that would take his life on day one.

"When I was handed my newborn baby already cold and blue, I was forced to watch him suffocate until he passed away for 94 excruciating minutes. Our son should not have to have had to die the way he did, and Florida's cruel abortion ban is to blame," Deborah said from her home in Lakeland.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of the biggest opponents of Amendment 4, which, if passed, would overturn the state's current six-week abortion ban. DeSantis stood alongside doctors at a Catholic church in Coral Gables Monday, calling for voters not to support the measure.

"If Amendment 4 is adopted, it would eliminate Florida's parent's rights for parental consent for minors in abortion," DeSantis said.

Amendment 4 advocates say that's not true.

The amendment on the ballot says "Amendment 4 does not change the legislature's constitutional authority to require notification of a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion."

Opponents also argue the amendment will allow for late-term abortions because the amendment itself doesn't define viability. But State Statute 390.011 defines viable and viability as "the stage of fetal development when the life of a fetus is sustainable outside the womb through standard medical measures."

"The church wants to defeat this amendment to protect lives, to protect the most vulnerable around us," said Pastor Manny Alvarez at Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables.

Supporters and opponents have two weeks to sway voters.

Amendment 4 needs 60% support to pass.