Florida Woman Killed by Car That Flipped, Landed on Her: Police

An Orlando Police spokesman says police spotted a stolen car Monday morning and began following it in unmarked cars.

Police in Florida say a woman was killed when a stolen car crashed and flipped onto the car she was in.

An officer spotted a stolen car Monday morning and began following it in unmarked cars as they plotted how to handle the situation, Orlando police spokesman Sgt. David Baker told news outlets.

The stolen car then sped off, striking a patrol car before running a red light and causing a crash that flipped it into the air and on top of another car, he said. A passenger in the latter car died, and its driver was seriously injured.

Two men who allegedly fled in the stolen car also were injured and have been arrested. Baker said the driver suffered moderate injuries while the male passenger had serious injuries. A female passenger was thrown from the stolen vehicle during the crash and suffered serious injuries, Baker said. That woman wasn't arrested.

Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of those involved. It's unclear what charges, if any, have been filed against the men in the crash.

Baker says officers weren't chasing the stolen car and there's no indication of wrongdoing by officers. An internal investigation will review the case.

