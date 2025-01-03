Florida woman's remains found in submerged minivan 10 years after she vanished

The remains and minivan of a Florida woman who vanished more than a decade ago have been found in a pond by a group that specializes in searching bodies of water to help solve cold case disappearances.

Katya Belaya had been last seen at her Melbourne home on Sept. 28, 2014, when she told her daughter she was going to the store for milk.

The 47-year-old mother of three and her 2003 Honda Odyssey were never seen again.

That was until last month, when Sunshine State Sonar, which helps solve cold cases, got involved.

The group said they searched 32 bodies of water and recovered two other submerged vehicles before they found Belaya's minivan on Dec. 20.

The minivan was submerged 24 feet deep, upside down, in a retention pond in Melbourne, about 1.6 miles from Belaya's home.

Inside were remains, which the group said Thursday were confirmed by the Brevard Sheriff's Office to belong to Belaya.

Sunshine State Sonar said it's unclear how the minivan ended up in the water, though they noted that Belaya, a science professor at East Florida State College, had been experiencing blackout spells and confusion.