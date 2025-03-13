Florida youth lacrosse coach shared 80 files of sex with animals on Kik: Sheriff

A Florida realtor, youth lacrosse coach and deacon was arrested after deputies say they found several videos he had of people, including at least one child, engaging in sexual acts with animals.

Christopher Hayes, 46, is facing 82 charges, including of sexual contact with animals, possession of materials of sexual performance of a child, and possession of an image or video of animal sex activity.

NBC affiliate WFLA reported that the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation earlier this year after receiving a tip regarding Hayes’ alleged actions on the platform Kik Messenger, an instant messaging mobile app commonly referred to as Kik.

The investigation revealed that the user's IP address was listed as a home in Spring Hill, a city about 40 miles north of Tampa. Authorities were also provided with the content he had allegedly shared on the app, which included hundreds of videos and photos. Some were allegedly disturbing in nature, and others depicted lacrosse events and the suspect's other daily activities.

Authorities said at least two of the files were identifiable as child pornography, and one showed a child performing sexual acts on a dog.

In total, detectives said they found 80 files showing sexual acts between humans and animals — and 74 in which they engaged in sexual intercourse. Some of the videos featured Hayes himself, the affidavit said. In one he could be seen with a black Labrador retriever that his wife later confirmed to deputies was the family dog.

Detectives went to the home on March 7, and spoke to Hayes' wife. When the suspect arrived, he denied all the accusations and claimed he did not know what a "Kik" was, WFLA reports, citing the affidavit.

He was arrested and taken to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

WFLA, citing the sheriff’s office, reported that Hayes worked as a realtor in Pasco County, coached youth lacrosse teams and served as a deacon at his church.