Florida's CFO Wants Summer Olympics Relocated to Sunshine State

If Florida’s Chief Financial Officer has his way, the Olympic Games would be moving from their currently planned site of Tokyo, Japan to the Sunshine State.

Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee on Monday, encouraging the group to relocate the games scheduled to start July 23rd to Florida.

With Japan rethinking the @Olympics now is a great time for @IOA_Official to deploy a site selection team to Florida. (Especially as we’re about to host the Super Bowl LV.)



➡️ Read my full letter to the International Olympic Committee: https://t.co/8OkzDc3d7H — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) January 25, 2021

“Our state has ample hotel capacity and well-maintained transportation networks to accommodate the kind of infrastructure required for a major undertaking of this sort,” Patronis’ letter read in part.

Patronis cited several sporting events held in the state since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, including the NBA Playoffs bubble in Orlando last year and Super Bowl LV scheduled for February 7th in Tampa.

"Whatever precautions are required, let's figure it out and get it done," Patronis said.

The IOC has continued to say it expects the games, moved from last summer due to the pandemic, to start as scheduled in Japan despite reports that officials have privately concluded that can not take place.

The United States has not hosted a Summer Olympics since Atlanta, Georgia was the host city in 1996. Los Angeles is schedule to host in the summer of 2028.