Members of Florida’s Congressional Delegation Condemn Bernie Sanders Over Castro Comment

In the hours after U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ comments regarding the late former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, members of Florida’s legislative delegation on both sides of the aisle joined in their condemnation for one of the Democratic front-runners for the presidential nomination.

During an interview with the CBS news program 60 Minutes on Sunday, the Senator from Vermont - who won the Nevada caucus over the weekend - was questioned about a previous speech in the 1980s where he made comments seen by some as speaking positively about the former communist leader, who died in 2016 after stepping down a decade prior following over three decades in charge.

Bernie Sanders defends his 1980s comments about Fidel Castro in an interview on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/ySqvQKoiBU pic.twitter.com/lTwuXWp9sA — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 24, 2020

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad,” Sanders told Anderson Cooper. “When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

Sanders also criticized President Donald Trump's relationship with several foreign leaders - naming North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Monday, everyone from Republican U.S. Senator and Miami native Marco Rubio to Democratic members of Congress from South Florida shared in condemning the comments.

The central promise every Marxist makes is that if we give up some of our individual freedom,the state will provide us more “security” like free health care & education.



But ultimately Marxism fails to deliver “security” & you don’t have the freedom to do anything about it. https://t.co/vNdHDNmS6d — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2020

As the first South American immigrant member of Congress who proudly represents thousands of Cuban Americans, I find Senator Bernie Sanders’ comments on Castro’s Cuba absolutely unacceptable. — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) February 24, 2020

I'm hoping that in the future, Senator Sanders will take time to speak to some of my constituents before he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro. https://t.co/Iwvmay9LOH pic.twitter.com/KT9sQ0pfkh — Donna E. Shalala (@DonnaShalala) February 24, 2020

In Florida, Sanders is seen in a battle with former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg in the race for the state’s delegates at stake in the March 17th primary according to FiveThirtyEight.