Florida Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 1,600, With 38,800 Cases

What to Know Florida has more than 38,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide

With 61 new reported deaths, the state's total related to the virus rose to 1,600

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for more than 19,200 cases

More than 800 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Thursday as the state's virus-related death toll reached 1,600.

Florida had 38,828 COVID-19 cases, to go with 61 new reported deaths, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Miami-Dade County continued to be the state's epicenter for COIVD-19, with 13,585 cases. Broward County had 5,677 cases, while Palm Beach had 3,587 cases.

Among Florida's cities, Miami had the most cases with 8,532, followed by Hialeah with 1,656. Hollywood had 1,341 cases, and Fort Lauderdale had 1,327.

New deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported in 12 Florida counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. Miami-Dade's death toll rose to 454, while 230 deaths were reported in Broward. There were 222 deaths in palm Beach County.

More than 493,000 people statewide have been tested for COVID-19.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Miami Wednesday to show the state's new mobile testing lab, which will travel to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to conduct rapid testing. It will conduct up to 500 tests a day.

DeSantis also said the state is giving approval for CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to conduct tests and that he's looking into the possibility of home testing. Testing at those businesses will start with a handful of locations and then expand.