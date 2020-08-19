Florida's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 10,000

What to Know With 174 more coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday, Florida's virus death toll passed 10,000

The state also reported 4,115 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 584,047

Meanwhile, positivity rates continue to drop in South Florida and throughout the state

Florida added 174 more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, surpassing 10,000 deaths between residents and non-residents in the state since the pandemic began.

With the deaths of 9,932 Florida residents and 135 non-residents COVID-related, the state's death toll reached 10,067, according to figures released by the state's department of health Wednesday.

But most of the new deaths announced this week occurred more than a week prior to them appearing the statistics, as it takes time to confirm the causes of deaths.

Another 4,115 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 584,047.

Positivity rates continued to drop, with Wednesday's report showing a 10.21% positivity rate for all cases reported and a rate of 7.08% for new cases.

The lower positivity rates and fewer new cases reported this week are further evidence that the July wave of coronavirus that swept across the state has slowed.

Over seven days, the all-test positivity rate statewide has fallen to 11.4%, the lowest since the week ending June 20. When retests of those already known to be positive are excluded, the new case rate over the last week was 8.1%, the lowest since June 18.

Positivity rates are also plunging in South Florida, with Miami-Dade’s dipping to 9.7%, the first time it has been in single digits in months. Broward’s rate was down to 6.1%.

The state reported more than 1.100 new COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade, for a total of 148,093, along with 40 new deaths in the county.

Broward County had 67,534 cases, an increase of about 340, along with 1,049 deaths, 24 more than Tuesday.