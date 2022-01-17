Florida's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Shows Signs of Slowing

New figures released Monday showed COVID-19 hospitalizations were down in Florida, giving hope that the latest omicron wave of the pandemic may be waning.
There were 11,265 inpatient beds in use for COVID-19 in Florida hospitals, a decrease of 303 from two days ago, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Department of Heath and Human Services.
Intensive care unit beds being used for COVID-19 in Florida also slightly dropped to 1,505, after they reached 1,510 on Saturday.
HHS figures showed just under 24% of all of Florida's ICU beds were being used to treat Covid patients.
Local
Another sign of hope is the decline in new case positivity, which was down to 29.3% in the latest Florida Department of Health report released Friday. It had reached 31.3% the previous week.
Florida hasn't reported updated Covid case figures or deaths since Friday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
On Friday, Florida surpassed 5 million cases total since the pandemic began in 2020.
The state's Covid-related death toll is 63,090 as of Friday.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 in your inbox. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.