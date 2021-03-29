covid-19 variants

Florida's COVID-19 Variant Cases Continue to Rise as State Has Most in US: CDC

Florida has more than 1,000 more variant cases than the next closest state, Michigan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida's COVID-19 variant cases continue to rise as the state leads the nation in the number of cases caused by variants, according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control.

CDC figures released Sunday showed 2,274 cases of the U.K. variant B.1.1.7 in Florida, along with 42 cases of the Brazil variant P.1 and 14 cases of the South Africa variant B.1.351.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus vaccine 8 hours ago

Florida Lowers COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to Age 40 and Older

coronavirus 2 hours ago

One Dose of Pfizer Or Moderna Vaccines Was 80% Effective in Preventing Covid in CDC Study of Health Workers

The next closest state to Florida, Michigan, has 1,242 variant cases reported, according to the CDC.

CDC officials say the variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.

Florida has more than 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 variantsFloridacoronavirusCOVID-19CDC
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us