Florida's COVID-19 Variant Cases Continue to Rise as State Has Most in US: CDC

Florida's COVID-19 variant cases continue to rise as the state leads the nation in the number of cases caused by variants, according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control.

CDC figures released Sunday showed 2,274 cases of the U.K. variant B.1.1.7 in Florida, along with 42 cases of the Brazil variant P.1 and 14 cases of the South Africa variant B.1.351.

The next closest state to Florida, Michigan, has 1,242 variant cases reported, according to the CDC.

CDC officials say the variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.

Florida has more than 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.