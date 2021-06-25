Florida's Covid Cases Jump Slightly, Vaccination Rate Remains Below 60%

Florida's weekly COVID-19 cases slightly increased this week, as the state's vaccination rate remained below 60% in the latest report from the department of health.

The Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Weekly Situation report released Friday showed there were 11,873 new cases for the week ending on Thursday, up from 10,629 the previous week and well below the 39,049 weekly cases reported in mid-April.

The state's positivity rate was at 3.8%, a slight jump from 3.3% last week and a big drop from the 7.4% rate reported in mid-April.

Another 44 virus-related deaths were reported this week, bringing the state's total to 37,772 dating back to March 2020.

More than 10,800,500 people 12 and older have been vaccinated in the state, or about 57% of those who are eligible.

South Florida's vaccination rate is higher than the state's, with about 70% vaccinated in Miami-Dade, 64% in Broward, 67% in Monroe and 61% in Palm Beach.

Miami-Dade's positivity rate was 2.8% with 2,231 new cases for the week, while Broward had a 3.1% positivity rate and 1,187 new cases.

Monroe's positivity rate was 5.7%% with 49 new cases, while Palm Beach had a 3.4% positivity rate and 774 new cases.