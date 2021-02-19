Florida's Covid Death Toll Passes 30,000, as State Adds 6,683 New Cases Friday

Florida reported more than 6,600 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll surpassed 30,000.

The 6,683 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,856,427 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 218 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 29,692. An additional 522 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of six since Thursday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.85% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, the lowest it's been in over two weeks and the 11th day in a row it has been at or below 7%.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.43%, the 11th-straight day that rate has been below 10%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 399,593 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,550 since Thursday, along with 5,270 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 28.

In Broward County, there were 188,216 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 784, along with 2,310 virus-related deaths, 13 more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 116,685 cases and 2,394 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 5,657 cases and 44 deaths.