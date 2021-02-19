Florida's Covid Death Toll Passes 30,000, as State Adds 6,683 New Cases Friday

Florida reported more than 6,600 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll surpassed 30,000.
The 6,683 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,856,427 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 218 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 29,692. An additional 522 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of six since Thursday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.85% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, the lowest it's been in over two weeks and the 11th day in a row it has been at or below 7%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.43%, the 11th-straight day that rate has been below 10%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 399,593 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,550 since Thursday, along with 5,270 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 28.
In Broward County, there were 188,216 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 784, along with 2,310 virus-related deaths, 13 more than Thursday's total.
Palm Beach County had 116,685 cases and 2,394 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 5,657 cases and 44 deaths.