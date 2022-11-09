Florida's East Coast Prepares for Impact From Tropical Storm Nicole

From Broward County all the way up Florida's East Coast, residents and tourists are preparing for the impact of what is now Tropical Storm Nicole.

Broward County remains under a state of emergency with the storm likely to make landfall late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

Residents in at least three Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach and Volusia — were ordered to evacuate from barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. The evacuation orders went into effect Wednesday morning.

Nicole drew closer to Florida’s east coast Wednesday morning, bringing strong winds, rain and spectators to Deerfield Beach. Among the onlookers Paul Cook, a photographer from Boca Raton who worked to capture the onset of Nicole.

“I’m just trying to capture the power of Mother Nature here,” said Cook.

That power woke Susan Weiner up early. The tourist was visiting South Florida from New York for her birthday.

“This is a lot of fun,” said Weiner.

When asked if she’s experienced a Tropical Storm before, “Not up close like this,” she said.

The weather also drew out locals, eager to watch the waves.

“I get very excited with the storm coming in,” said Deerfield Beach resident Lisa Gross. “It does something to my body it gets me excited, but I pray for the people in its path and I hope that no one gets hurt.”

New warnings and watches were issued for many parts of Florida, including the southwestern Gulf coastline which was devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28. The storm destroyed homes and damaged crops, including orange groves, across the state.

The concern for life and property echoed across Deerfield Beach and is top of mind for many Floridians still fresh from the impacts of Ian.

The city of Deerfield Beach closed its international fishing Pier as waves crashed into the pier and threat of dangerous storm surge continued.

“This is as good as it gets here in Florida,” said Cook. “I don’t think that it’s too bad yet and when it gets bad I’ll get to safety.”

In advance of the storm, Palm Beach International Airport closed Wednesday morning, and Daytona Beach International Airport planned to cease operations at 12:30 p.m. Orlando International Airport, the seventh busiest in the U.S., was set to close at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Further south, officials said Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport were experiencing some flight delays and cancellations but both planned to remain open.

Early Wednesday, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the approaching storm. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still responding to those in need from Hurricane Ian.