Florida's infrastructure report card: How do our roads, water, ports and more stack up?

How is Florida's infrastructure – such as roads, schools, bridges, ports and more – holding up?

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers' 2025 report card for America's infrastructure, the Sunshine State gets a "C" grade overall in its 2021 assessment. The report card comes out every four years.

"Florida has implemented some of the most resilient infrastructure designs in the nation to keep systems running during major storms, but additional planning is needed to bring all sectors to a state of good repair," according to the ASCE.

According to the ASCE's standards, an "A" grade is exceptional, "B" is good, "C" is mediocre, "D" is poor, and "F" is failing.

Let's break down each category.

Aviation: C+

Improvements to Florida's aviation will boost the state's economy, since it is critical to business and tourism travel, the ASCE said. The industry contributes to over 43,000 jobs, up 40% from 10 years ago, and its economic impact has grown to $175 billion in 2019.

Florida’s overall airfield pavement in fair to good condition slipped from 93% to 81% from 2016 to 2019. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) identified that airports are in need of $2.2 billion in funding.

Bridges: B

Florida's bridges remained "consistently and significantly above" the national level, earning a "good" grade from the ASCE. In 2020, nearly 65% of Florida bridges were in good condition compared to the national value of 45%. Only about 3% of Florida's bridges were in poor condition, compared to more than 7% nationally.

Coastal areas: C-

Florida's coastal areas are in need of significant work: approximately 62% of the 825 miles of sandy shoreline are showing signs of erosion, with 50% identified as critically eroded.

The ASCE recognized local municipalities are "making strides" in coastal restoration – beaches reduce storm damage to coastal infrastructure and communities – but natural erosion and coastal development still threaten Florida's coast.

Dams: D-

Florida has nearly 1,000 dams with an average age of 50 years, versus the national average of 57 years. Ninety-eight of them are High Hazard Potential (HHP), meaning that if the dam failed, loss of life or economic damage would be expected. Only 41% of the HHP dams have an emergency plan on record, compared with 81% nationally.

Drinking water: C

Drinking water sources in the Sunshine State received a "mediocre" grade, with infrastructure improvements estimated to be at $22 billion over the next 20 years. Florida is also considered a national leader in the reuse of reclaimed water and makes up 35% of all water supply projects.

Energy: C+

Florida is among the five states with the shortest outage duration, less than 90 minutes per outage. ASCE cites that the state's major energy companies – such as Florida Power and Light and Duke Energy – plan to spend billions annually to optimize and improve. Companies are also continuing to invest in renewable energy sources, such as solar.

Levees: D+

Florida's more than 90 levee systems, with over 1,053 miles of infrastructure, have reached an average age of 58 years. Forty percent of the state's levees were assessed as low risk.

Ports: B

Florida has 15 seaports that contribute greatly to the state's economic value – $117.6 billion – and generate nearly 900,000 jobs. More than $1.19 billion was invested from 2011 to 2018 for improvements across all seaports.

Roads: C+

ASCE says resources for roads, namely the state's fuel taxes and state appropriations, have increased between 2019 and 2021 from $9.7 billion to more than $10.3 billion. The state "keeps pace" with its growing needs, but FDOT is also focusing on building resilience, tending to its growing elderly population, and will need to innovate its transportation system.

Schools: D+

The average age of Florida's school buildings – nearly 3,600 K-12 schools – is 31 years old. The state has increased funding from motor vehicle licensing and gross receipt taxes by nearly $40 million, but the available funding is still not sufficient to meet the needs.

Solid waste: B+

Florida's permanent residents and tourists generate nearly triple the national per capita average of 4.51 pounds of Municipal Solid Waste per day. The solid waste infrastructure in Florida is "good," with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection having programs in place to protect natural resources and waste handling. However, there are opportunities to improve recycling and reuse programs.

Stormwater: C-

Thirty-five percent of local governing bodies reported having a stormwater program to fund and maintain the infrastructure, but about $14 million is needed per stormwater entity. In May 2023, Senate Bill 1954 was signed to designate $500 million to support the implementation of projects in the Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan.

Transit: C

Florida's transit provides millions of people with automobile, bus, paratransit, rail and ferry services. ASCE says the state's local funds and multi-regional expansions address operational needs, and state and federal funds have increased to fill some gaps and contribute to capital investments.

Wastewater: C

ASCE called Florida a "national leader" in reclaimed wastewater and climate adaptation due to partnerships among utilities, universities, and industry leaders. Frequent and extreme weather events increasingly overwhelm smaller systems.

Click here for a full look at Florida's report.