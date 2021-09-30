Florida

Florida's Minimum Wage Goes Up to $10 Starting Thursday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida's minimum wage rose from $8.65 to $10 starting Thursday.

The increase is part of a constitutional amendment approved by voters last year that will eventually raise the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026.

To reach the $15, the state's minimum wage will increase by a dollar each September for the next five years.

Florida's minimum wage is already higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

This article tagged under:

Floridaminimum wage
