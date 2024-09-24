Florida

Florida's minimum wage set to increase

Voters in 2020 approved the constitutional amendment, which was spearheaded by prominent Orlando lawyer John Morgan.

By News Service of Florida

Florida’s minimum wage will increase to $13 an hour on Monday, as the state continues carrying out a constitutional amendment that eventually will lead to a $15 minimum wage.

The minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, $11 on Sept. 30, 2022, and $12 an hour on Sept. 30, 2023.

It is required to increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. After that, it will increase based on inflation.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will go to $9.98 an hour Monday, an increase of $1. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

This article tagged under:

Florida
