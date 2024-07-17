Florida's most prominent politicians take center stage for second day of RNC

Florida’s most prominent elected officials took center stage Tuesday for day two of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The theme for the second day was “Make America Safe Once Again," which meant safety and issues happening at the southern border were some of the speakers' main messages.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, made another appearance on the convention floor for the second consecutive day and was present to hear the speeches of his former opponents, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, who drew cheers with a fiery speech.

"America cannot afford four more years of a 'Weekend at Bernie's' presidency," DeSantis said. "But let's be honest here — Biden is just a figurehead, he's a tool for imposing a leftist agenda on the American people."

But one of the most anticipated speeches came from Ambassador Nikki Haley, who ran against Trump in the Republican primaries. She spoke directly to those who are still unsure about voting for him.

"My message to them is simple: you don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him," Haley said. "Take it from me, I haven't always agreed with President Trump, but we agree more often than we disagree."

Sen. Rick Scott also praised what he considers to be Trump’s accomplishments.

“Under Trump, we had a booming economy, we weren't at war, our enemies feared us, our allies respected us, we had a secure border, inflation and mortgage rates were low, and families had money in the bank," he said.

Closing out the night with a primetime speaking slot was Trump’s former 2016 presidential race opponent-turned-ally who was even considered for his running mate, Sen. Marco Rubio.

"We must stand up and we must fight, not with violence or destruction, but with our voices and votes," Rubio said. "Fight not against each other, but for the hopes and dreams we share in common and make us one."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, says America's success lies in the people, like Corey Comperatore, the man who was shot and killed during of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Tump on Saturday.