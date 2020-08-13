unemployment

Florida's New Jobless Claims Drop the Most of Any State

The new claims were still historically high because of unemployment caused by the new coronavirus

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida led the nation in a drop in the number of new jobless claims filed last week compared to the previous week, according to federal labor figures released Thursday.

Some 55,106 Floridians filed for unemployment benefits last week, a decline of 23,180 claims from the previous week, the biggest drop of any state.

The new claims were still historically high because of unemployment caused by the new coronavirus. By comparison, at the same time in August 2019, there were 5,978 new jobless claims in Florida.

Local

Miami Police 13 hours ago

Local Journalist Creates Website Tracking Complaints Against Miami Officers

Don Shula 3 hours ago

Miami Dolphins to Honor Legendary Coach With Jersey Patch During 2020 Season

Nationally, the number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment aid fell below 1 million last week for the first time since the pandemic intensified five months ago. The Labor Department said applications fell to 963,000, the second straight drop, from 1.2 million the previous week.

Meanwhile, in Manatee County on Florida's Gulf Coast, several employees at a Florida high school are quarantining for 14 days after being exposed to the coronavirus on campus.

Using contact tracing, the Manatee County school district and the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County found that “a number of school employees” had direct exposure to the infected person.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

unemploymentFloridacoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us