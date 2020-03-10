coronavirus

Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline Activated Amid Coronavirus State of Emergency

The hotline covers essential commodities including protective masks, sanitizing and disinfecting supplies like hand sanitizer, and commercial cleaning supplies

Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 06: A basket of smaller bottles of hand sanitizer in the coronavirus pop-up store by Adilisha Patrom, owner of the Suites DC, a co-working and event space across the street from Gallaudet University, who started her pop-up store that sells face masks, protective gloves, and hand sanitizer for customers concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease in the NoMa neighborhood of Washington, DC on March 6, 2020. With the growing spread of the coronavirus around the world it is becoming harder and harder to find protective equipment and hand sanitizer around the country, especially the N95 protective face mask which Patrom is selling for $30, three times its regular cost. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Florida's price gouging hotline was activated Tuesday, a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in response to the growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

The hotline covers essential commodities including protective masks, sanitizing and disinfecting supplies like hand sanitizer, and commercial cleaning supplies. Violators of the state's price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Broward County Declares Emergency After 4th Confirmed Coronavirus Case

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Coronavirus Travel: Cruise Line Restrictions and Cancellation Policies

“We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Florida very closely and following the Governor’s state of emergency declaration, our price gouging laws are now in effect," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement. "I have a rapid response team ready to immediately respond to allegations of price gouging and our Consumer Protection Division continues to look for scams by fraudsters who would use this situation to rip-off Floridians."

Price gouging can be reported by calling 866-9NO-SCAM or by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us