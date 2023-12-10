Florida's quit rates are the highest in the nation, new study says

A new study has found Florida has the fastest-rising job resignation rate than any other state in the nation, according to ResumeBlaze.

The study analyzed data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and found that while the nation's quit rates fell by 11.54% from September 2022 to September 2023, Florida's jumped up to 7.41%.

That's a total of 281,000 workers that quit their jobs state-wide compared to last year which was only 261,000 employees, the study says.

The results were gathered by resume specialists at ResumeBlaze comparing the quit rates from September 2022 and September 2023 and seeing which had risen and which had fallen.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

That makes Florida one of three states with a rising quit rate year-over-year, joining Louisiana and Texas.

Lousiana, which came in second on the list, had 66,000 workers quit this year compared to the 60,000 that quit last year, earning an incline of 6.45%.

Third-placed Texas had 369,000 workers leave their jobs this year at an incline of 3.7%.

Darren Shafae, founder and lead developer at ResumeBlaze, commented on the research: “It is promising to notice quit levels falling at interesting rates across the country, with only three states experiencing a higher quit rate than the same time last year.”

“With Americans becoming more settled in new careers and employers maintaining flexibility with remote working options, it’s interesting to see quit rates returning to pre-pandemic levels as the job market continues to cool across the nation.”

Here are the states with the highest-rising quit rates in the nation: