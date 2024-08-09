Florida's registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats by nearly 1 million

Newly released numbers from the state Division of Elections show there are more than 13.5 million Floridians registered to vote in this month's primary elections.

Republicans now outnumber Democrats in the state by nearly 995,000 voters.

Florida now has roughly 5.3 million Republicans, 4.3 million Democrats, 3.5 million voters with no party affiliation and 373,000 people affiliated with other political parties.

The new numbers come as in-person early voting will begin Saturday across Florida.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Several counties have been holding early voting this week, but all counties are required to start early voting this weekend.

“Our favorite way of encouraging voters to vote is to go out and vote in person at the early voting sites. If there are any problems with your voting record or any questions, we can get that resolved out there," said Mark Earley, Leon County Supervisor of Elections. "It really spreads to voter load and the number of people showing up at one time over a longer period."

As of Friday morning, nearly 900 thousand Floridians had already voted early or by mail, ahead of the August 20th primary.