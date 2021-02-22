Florida's Resident Covid Death Toll Passes 30,000, as State Adds 4,151 New Cases Monday

Florida reported more than 4,100 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll among residents surpassed 30,000.

The 4,151 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,872,923 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 159 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 30,065. An additional 530 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of two since Sunday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.82% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, the 14th day in a row it has been at or below 7%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.58%, the 14th-straight day that rate has been below 10%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 403,259 cases on Monday, an increase of 994 since Sunday, along with 5,314 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 24.

In Broward County, there were 190,364 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 531, along with 2,349 virus-related deaths, nine more than Sunday's total.

Palm Beach County had 117,842 cases and 2,412 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 5,698 cases and 44 deaths.