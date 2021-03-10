Florida's Senators Among Group Reintroducing Bill to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

As Florida and most of the rest of the country prepares to set their clocks ahead one hour on Sunday, the state's senators and some of their colleagues have reintroduced a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are among a group of eight bi-partisan lawmakers who reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday.

The legislation, if enacted, would apply to those states who currently participate in daylight saving time, which most states observe for eight months out of the year.

The Florida Legislature in 2018 approved a measure that would make it permanent, but it can't be enacted until there's a change in the federal statute.

Fifteen other states have passed similar laws, resolutions or voter initiatives.

Rubio said the potential benefits of keeping daylight saving time year-round include reduced car crashes, reduced risk for cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression, and reduced childhood obesity as well as economic benefits.

"The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation,” Rubio said in a statement. "Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why the Florida legislature voted to make it permanent in 2018. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year."

Scott said the measure is especially important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Americans could use a little more sunshine after a long winter and an entire year of staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic," Scott said. "As our state works to fully reopen and bring visitors back safely, this legislation will give families more time to enjoy all that Florida has to offer."

This year's daylight savings time lasts until Nov. 7.