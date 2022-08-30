Florida's Tax-Free Holiday for Tools Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend

Florida is set to hold its first "tool time" sales tax holiday, during which consumers will be able to purchase plenty of items used by skilled trade workers free of sales tax.

The tax showdown begins Saturday, Sept. 3, and ends Friday, Sept. 9.

Qualifying items that are exempt from tax include:

Toolboxes for vehicles and power tools selling for $300 or less

Work boots selling for $175 or less

LED flashlights selling for $50 or less

And many more

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here for a full list of exempt items and for more information from the state's department of revenue.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items customers can buy tax-exempt. If the item costs more than the limits, customers have to pay full sales tax.

This relief comes from House Bill 7071, which was signed in May 2022, and contains 10 tax relief holidays and exemption periods.