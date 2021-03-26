coronavirus florida

Floridians Age 16+ Will Be Eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine in April

Floridians age 16 and older will be eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, the state announced Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously announced that everyone 18 years old and over will be eligible for any of the three FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccines. Additionally, beginning Monday, March 29, all individuals age 40 and older will be eligible.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area.

The state also announced several locations for one-day, mobile vaccination clinics this weekend. Appointments are not necessary and each site will administer 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Saturday, March 27

  • Feeding South Florida at Town of Miami Lakes
    14800 Ludlam Rd., Miami Lakes, FL 33014
    7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Feeding South Florida at City of Miami Beach
    2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
    7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 

  • Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church
    17601 NW 2nd, Miami, FL 33169
    12 – 7 p.m.
  • Salvation Army – Miami
    1907 NW 38th, Miami, FL 33142
    7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

